PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stopped the returning officers designated for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from issuing public notices till further order.

The order was issued in the wake of the verdict of the Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad circuit bench the other day that directed the ECP to postpone the second phase of the local government elections slated for March 27 in view of the snowfall and cold weather in the hilly areas.

In view of the verdict of the PHC, you are requested not to issue public notices to this effect till further orders, said a circular issued to the returning officers as well as district election commissioners in the areas where polls were to be held in the second phase. An official of the ECP said no public notice was issued on Friday in wake of the PHC verdict. Public notices are supposed to be issued before the submission of the nomination papers by the respective candidates.