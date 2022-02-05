PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stopped the returning officers designated for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from issuing public notices till further order.
The order was issued in the wake of the verdict of the Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad circuit bench the other day that directed the ECP to postpone the second phase of the local government elections slated for March 27 in view of the snowfall and cold weather in the hilly areas.
In view of the verdict of the PHC, you are requested not to issue public notices to this effect till further orders, said a circular issued to the returning officers as well as district election commissioners in the areas where polls were to be held in the second phase. An official of the ECP said no public notice was issued on Friday in wake of the PHC verdict. Public notices are supposed to be issued before the submission of the nomination papers by the respective candidates.
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scrambling on Friday to save his premiership after four of his inner...
KARACHI: Skipper Babar Azam’s unbeaten 90 did not benefit his team as Karachi Kings tasted their fourth successive...
KARACHI: Pakistan has received $1.053 billion tranche of its three-year, $6 billion International Monetary Fund loan,...
KARACHI: The Pak Sarzameen Party wrapped up its six day protest when Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir...
NEW DELHI: India´s official death toll from COVID-19 passed 500,000 on Friday, although many experts believe the real...
ISLAMABAD: The government issued health cards to former prime minister and PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif on...
Comments