Zardari, Bilawal to attend Shehbaz’s luncheon meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accepted the invitation of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif for a luncheon meeting on Saturday (today). PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari would also attend the meeting.
Shehbaz made a telephonic contact with Bilawal Bhutto on Friday and invited him for a luncheon meeting. The issues relating to political cooperation between two parties inside the parliament to PPP’s long march and anti-government movement will come under discussion during the meeting. It is expected that Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will also be present in the luncheon meeting. Bilawal is in Lahore these days.
