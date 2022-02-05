 
Saturday February 05, 2022
National

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Khairpur

February 05, 2022

SUKKUR: A woman has given birth to quadruplets girls at a private medical centre in Khairpur. The woman, wife of Jamil Ahmed Manghnejo, on Thursday, gave birth to four girls at a private medical centre in Gambat district Khairpur by normal delivery. Father of the newly-born babies said he was very happy that God has given him four daughters.

