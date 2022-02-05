On eve of Kashmir Day: Zardari berates PTI govt for ‘flop policy’ on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Had there been Pakistan People’s Party government in the country, Modi would not have dared to destroy the historical status of occupied Kashmir.
It was stated by former president Asif Ali Zardari on the eve of Kashmir Day. Lamenting the incumbent government’s policy on Kashmir, Zardari said that it did not raise an effective voice at the diplomatic level against Modi’s
aggression against occupied Kashmir. He added that it was important for peace in the region that the Kashmiri people should be given the right to self-determination, adding that Kashmiris were being subjected to suppression and oppression.
“The independence of occupied Kashmir from India was the dream of the founder of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” said Zardari, adding, “political, moral and diplomatic struggle of Kashmiri people for the liberty of occupied Kashmir from Indian domination is a part of the PPP’s manifesto.”
