‘Chaudhary Rahmat Ali exposed the grave dangers of Hindutva’

Islamabad : “Chaudhary Rahmat Ali enjoyed a unique and unparalleled position among his contemporary stalwarts of Pakistan Movement. When all the 26 Muslim delegates of ‘All round Conferences” held during (1930-32) were prevailed upon in favour of all India federal constitution, he alone stood against this move and contested the British-Baniya alliance through his dynamic work the de-Indianisation of the hundred million Muslims in South Asia stirring the spirit of Islamic regeneration and strengthening the hope of its realization.

This was Rahmat Ali, who anticipated the poisonous hypocrisy of British-Banyia conspiracy and backlash of Hindutva around hundred years earlier since now and vehemently contested and foiled the move."

These views were expressed by M Yousuf Aziz, President, Pakistan National Movement presiding over a webinar, titled ‘Chaudhary Rahmat Ali and Hindutva’ organised by the Pakistan National Movement to pay homage to the outstanding personality of late Chaudhary Rahmat Ali on the eve of his 71st death anniversary.

Dr. Professor Farhat Iftikhar Gill of Quaid-i-Azam University and Dr. Professor Manzoor Ahmad Waseerio of National Institute of Pakistan Studies were chief Guest and guest of honour respectively, whereas Dr. Zobiza Sultana of Folk Heritage, Saima Saleem, Dr. Sabahat, Nazir Tabassum Gorsi, General Secretary PNM, Iftikhar Bursa, Shazia Taslim, Moazam Ali, Muhammad Hussain Tahir, Mr. Tariq Mahmood, Rahila, Principal Secondary School, of H-11/1, were included among speakers. Dr. Farhat Iftikhar Gill said that Chaudhry Rahmat Ali was a man of great intellect and integrity. He envisaged the grave danger of the Indian Federation that was actually a manifestation of Hindutva and through his paper "Now or Never" tried to awaken the Muslim community of the forthcoming yoke of slavery.

The speakers were of the view that Chaudhary Rahmat Ali, coined, carved, and consolidated the name of our beloved homeland as “PAKISTAN” taking initial alphabets of the areas located within this landmass. Having a total life span of around 54 years (1897-1951), his comparative contribution to the prosperous life of his countrymen is so distinguished, marvelous, and unparalleled that one hardly finds anyone else fighting so passionately during our independence Movement. While reviewing his lifetime all-out efforts for his goal, one often wonders as to what prompted Rahmat Ali to scarify all pleasures and pleasantries of his whole life for the conviction, cause, and creation of this independent, separate sovereign Muslim State in South Asia against all contemporary colonial odds and particularly Hindu mindset known as “Hindutva currently prevalent, practiced in our neighbourhood and being witnessed by the whole world as an immune entity.

Dr. Manzoor Waseerio eulogized the dynamic role of Chaudhary Rahmat Ali in carving the word 'Pakistan" and his lifelong efforts for the creation of an independent Muslim state in South Asia. His role in our impendence struggle from 1915 onward years of the last century particularly deserves careful study and review. It was the time when the British-Banyia Alliance, as well as nationalists’ parties, were bent upon making most of South Asia a single federal unitary state. To achieve their goal, the British arranged three round table conferences during 1930-1932 inviting ‘their own handpicked, designated’ delegates of various political parties and sects to get their nod for the Indian federal constitution.