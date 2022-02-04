ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the Punjab government to place the latest medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif before the Special Medical Board.

The Attorney General's office on Thursday dispatched a letter to Punjab Home Secretary Zafar Nasrullah Khan, asking him to request the Special Medical Board to examine the latest report and evaluate all the reported facts and public activities of Nawaz Sharif to form opinion, if any, on this subject.

"Once the expert medical opinion is available, this office shall proceed as per the order of the court,” the letter further reads. According to the report, Nawaz Sharif should stay in London until his angiography.

The AG office's letter further stated that another document dated 28-1-2022 by MD USA Dr Fayaz Shawl has been submitted before the Registrar, Lahore High Court, on behalf of petitioner Shehbaz Sharif with respect to the health of Nawaz Sharif.

It further informed the Punjab government that in view of the decision of the federal cabinet on Jan 11, 2022 this office was directed to initiate proceedings for apparent violation of the undertakings given in the title petition before the Lahore High Court and also the order dated 16-11-2019 of the Lahore High Court.