HEC completes selection process for ED’s position

KARACHI: Despite serious objections, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) completed the selection process for the position of Executive Director on Thursday and selected the finalists. However, it has sealed the decision until the legal process in the Lahore High Court (LHC) is completed.

The HEC Selection Board conducted the final interviews for the position on Thursday and finalized the top-scoring contender for the post of Executive Director HEC.

Five out of 11 shortlisted candidates appeared before the Board. Those who were interviewed included Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr Jameel Ahmed, Professor Sohail Qureshi and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.

The appointment of HEC Executive Director has stirred a controversy as the interviews were held despite serious reservations expressed by HEC Commission members and Federal Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training & Science & Technology. Also out of eight members of Selection Board, both the federal secretaries and HEC Executive Director, did not attend. The position of Member (Operations & Technology), HEC, is vacant.

The nominations of board members, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Asghar, were objected to by the Federal Ministry of Professional Education & Professional Training as their names were not approved by the commission, the governing body of HEC.