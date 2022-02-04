Afghan library holds competition to promote reading

KABUL: A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book reading competition recently. "With reading book, we increase knowledge, social and scientific information, and thus I want to inspire others to study," Shukiba Sahadati, a 18-year-old girl, told Xinhua.
As an attendee of the book reading competition, Sahadati believes that no country can develop without education and knowledge. "By launching the competition of reading books, we youngsters want to encourage the people of the country, especially the young population, to study and increase knowledge as much as possible," said Sahadati.
Mohammad Nasim Amiri, head of the Fayazi Library, said, "Those who secure the first and second positions would receive cash prizes and the earner of the third position would receive a smart cellular phone as an award." In Afghanistan, the majority of its population are illiterate, according to Amiri.
