Security to be beefed up in Murree, gang busted

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik Thursday directed concerned officials to ensure security of tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the weather at the hill station.

He also directed to maintain law and order to avoid any untoward incident and mishandling with families during visit. The CPO advised to strictly follow the advisories to avoid traffic jams on roads as the town had a limited parking capacity.

He said that a large number of vehicles illegally parked on either side of the roads further had reduced the space available for vehicles to move forward. He said the tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information by calling on 051-9269200 prior to travelling to Murree, adding, the tourists should keep the air pressure in their vehicle’s tyres low and always avoid stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road for taking selfies.

He said the number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors had been deployed at all important points of the area. Earlier, the Murree police held four members gang for stealing batteries and tires from tourist vehicles. The police recovered stolen money of Rs50,000, four batteries, three vehicle tires from their possession. The gang includes Jahanzeb, Amir Javed, Sajid Hussain and Rashid Ali.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed several incidents. The accused used to steal batteries and tires from parked vehicles at different places. SP Saddar said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence and would be punished.