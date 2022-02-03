Tough challenges ahead for Peshawar police’s new team

PESHAWAR: The capital city police got three officers of the police service of Pakistan to completely overhaul the structure in divisions that were dominated by cops from the provincial cadres.

In a recent reshuffle, three PSP officers were posted in Peshawar as divisional SPs, including Farhan Khan as SP Saddar, Mohammad Azhar as SP Cantt and Nosherwan Ali as SP Rural.

Among their predecessors Waqar Ahmad was posted as district police officer Tank, Zunair Ahmad Cheema was transferred to Punjab and Sajjad Khan left for a course.

Only the incumbent SP city, Atiq Shah, is from the ranks. The capital city is operationally divided in four divisions, each one headed by SP. A function was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in honour of SP Saddar Waqar Ahmad the other day. The SSP Operations Haroonur Rashid praised the services of the outgoing cop, saying he always performed his duties in a professional manner with commitment and honesty.

He was presented with a shield by the SSP Operations. Farewells for other officers were held a few days back.

After the new postings, the city is now dominated by young officers from PSP. The main challenge to the new team, apart from the target killings, is to stop the increasing incidents of robberies, theft and snatching. Besides, they are to ensure that no station house officer or moharrir is involved in burking, the practice that encourages the criminal gangs since their crimes are not registered and worked out.