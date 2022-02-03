Nawaz sitting in London to avoid accountability: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and spokesperson for Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has termed the CM’s visit to South Punjab an important one for progress and prosperity of the area.

The CM reviewed progress on various ongoing development projects in South Punjab and directed speedy completion of the schemes, he said and added that Usman Buzdar is personally ensuring transparency and timely completion of these projects.

He regretted that the government is paving way for sustainable development for the country, but the opposition is doing politics of propaganda and hatching conspiracies. If these elements are unable to do good opposition, they should give up dreams to enter the corridors of power. If they had abilities, they would have put the country on road to progress 30 years ago. All their efforts are to safeguard their corruption and embezzlements, he said and added that Nawaz Sharif's medical report proved that he is fit and fine and has no medical or health issues.

All his medical reports are based on assumptions and desires. Now it has been proved that Nawaz Sharif is sitting in London just to avoid and protect himself from accountability. Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country as Sehat Card can easily cater his minor health issues, Hassan Khawar said and added that the nation has rejected Sicilian mafia. He said change in Southern Punjab will guarantee change in Punjab. This is the progress and development promised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to people of Southern Punjab, he said and added abundant resources have been provided to backward areas. Hasaan Khawar said PM and CM gifted Sehat Card to people of the area.