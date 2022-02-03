Child protection unit foundation stone laid in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE:Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad laid foundation stone of Child Protection Unit in Mandi Bahauddin (MB) on Wednesday. A ceremony was arranged in which deputy commissioner, DPO, district focal person Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) and other notables of civil society participated.

The bureau will be constructed on a fast track with investment of Rs30 million to ensure protection of destitute and neglected children of the district. On its completion, children will be rescued from streets and provided rehabilitation services including boarding and lodging, health, educational and psycho-social counselling services.

Sara Ahmad expressed her resolve to open child protection units in all the districts of Punjab. She thanked the chief minister, chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home) Punjab, Home Department and departments for their support in expansion of Child Protection Units in all districts of Punjab.