 
close
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Zaidi calls on Qureshi to discuss Sindh political situation

February 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter Syed Ali Zaidi on Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the political situation in the province. During the meeting, Syed Ali Zaidi apprised the foreign minister and vice chairman PTI of the details regarding the Sindh long march scheduled on February 26 from Ghotki to Karachi, a press release said.

Comments