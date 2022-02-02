Mansha to chair British Asian Trust’s Pakistan body

LONDON: The British Asian Trust has announced the leading Pakistani industrialist Mian Mohammad Mansha as the Chair of their Advisory Council in Pakistan.

The British Asian Trust said that Mian Mohammad Mansha has been made part of the charity working in South Asia due to his credentials and contribution. Mohammad Mansha, founder and Chairman of Nishat Group of Companies and Chairman of MCB Bank Limited, said: “I am honoured to have been appointed Chair of the British Asian Trust’s Pakistan Advisory Council. I have been enormously impressed with the work of the British Asian Trust in Pakistan, especially the ground-breaking mental health programme, and their focus on supporting thousands of women to secure jobs.”

Richard Hawkes, Chief Executive of the British Asian Trust also welcomed Mian Mansha as Chair of our Pakistan Advisory Council, hoping that his leadership will contribute to their work in Pakistan.”

The British Asian Trust is an International Development organisation that wants to see a South Asia that is prospering and fair for all. The work supports large-scale, sustainable solutions that enable poor and marginalised people to achieve their full potential. It was founded by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and a group of visionary British Asians to deliver effective programmes to help tackle poverty and inequality in South Asia and to date has positively impacted the lives of almost 6.6 million people.

The British Asian Trust has been supporting programmes in Pakistan for over a decade. Over the past three years, its Mental Health programme has reached nearly 16 million people with mental health messaging through mass media campaigns on TV and social media and provided more than 25,000 people with quality mental health care and support.

Mr Mansha was awarded Pakistan's prestigious civil award the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2004 for his contributions to industrial development. He is currently Chairman of MCB Bank Limited and a Board member of the Atlantic Council, USA.