ISLAMABAD: Pakistan appears satisfied with the normal bureaucratic process, though slow, through which the agre’ment of its ambassador-designate to the United States, Masood Khan, is undergoing, and says there is no truth in Indian media reports that the process has been blocked by Washington.

A diplomat source at the Foreign Office told The News that a decision from the US State Department is expected soon which will be relayed to the Foreign Office through the normal diplomatic process.

“Ambassador Masood Khan is a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy. His agre’ment is being processed in the US system”, spokesperson at the Foreign Office said Tuesday, in response to the Indian media.

Masood Khan’s agre’ment was sent by the Foreign Office three months ago in November, after Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated him as ambassador to the US. Khan will replace Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who is currently heading the country’s mission in Washington since 2019.

While normally it takes few weeks for US State Department to process an agre’ment, eyebrows were being raised as the months dragged on and there was no sign from the State Department about its decision.

At the same time on January 27, US Congressman Scot Perry penned a letter to President Joe Biden which was consequently leaked to selected Indian media persons. It was a harsh letter full of venom against Masood Khan which was then picked up by the Indian media which ran reports that Washington had blocked the appointment of Masood Khan.