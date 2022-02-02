David, Rossouw enable easy Multan win over Islamabad

KARACHI: Shadab Khan’s super knock of 91 went in vain as Multan Sultans romped to their fourth successive win when they conquered Islamabad United by 20 runs thanks to fine contribution from Tim David (71) and Rilee Rossouw (67*) in their fourth-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Tuesday night. Set to score 218, United were folded for 197 in 19.4 overs with skipper Shadab leading from the front with ferocious innings, featuring nine huge sixes and five fours. Shadab, who brought in his fifty off 26 balls, faced just 42 balls. This is also his highest score in T20 cricket.

Left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah (4-35) and David Willey (3-38) bowled really well. Earlier after being invited to bat, Tim David and Rilee Rossouw struck super fifties to guide Multan Sultans to 217-5, the highest total of this event so far. Tim David was declared as man of the match. After a breezy start to the chase, Islamabad United lost Paul Stirling, held in the deep by Anwar Ali off David Willey. The Irish batsman struck ten-ball 19 with four fours. He dominated the 12-ball 22 first-wicket stand with Alex Hales.

David Willey then also got rid of Alex Hales (23), caught by Rumman Raees at mid-off position. And United were 57-2 in the sixth over. Hales struck four fours in his 14-ball effort. Left-arm orthodox Khushdil Shah was brought into the attack in the eighth over. And he removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (15) and Faheem Ashraf (0) in his first over to leave United reeling at 82-4. Gurbaz smacked one six and one four in his 13-ball effort. Anwar Ali dropped Shadab on 38 off Khushdil. Khushdil then got rid of stumper Azam Khan, held in the deep by Anwar Ali for a run-a-ball 12. Khushdil tossed it up, Azam went for a big shot but only to find David at long-on, who held the ball and threw it to Anwar Ali after losing balance.

Khushdil then removed Asif Ali for a seven-ball 15 with two sixes, held off his own bowling when the right-hander skied it. And United were 138-6 in the 14th over.

Following a flurry of super strokes from Shadab, Anwar Ali got rid of Mubasir Khan (9) in the 18th over. In the same over Hasan Ali (3) got run out to leave United at 184-8 in 18 overs. In the 19th over, Rumman Raees got rid of the danger man Shadab, held in the deep by Tim David to tilt the pendulum towards Multan. Shadab hit nine sixes and five fours in his 42-ball fantastic 91. In the last over from David Willey United needed 23 but nothing major happened and England left-armer bowled Mohammad Waseem Junior (3) to complete a 20-run victory for Multan. Earlier, boundaries galore from Tim David (71) and Rilee Rossouw (67*) enabled Multan Sultans to post a huge total of 217-5.

Both punished the bowlers mercilessly, clobbering sixes and fours with an enviable ease towards all corners of the ground. From the last five overs, Multan scored 93 runs. David and Rilee added 110 off only 48 balls for the fourth wicket stand. Tim David, who brought in his fifty off 23 balls, smacked six sixes and six fours in his 29-ball entertaining knock before being caught behind off Mohammad Wasim Junior in the 19th over.

David, Singapore’s batsman, hit South African pacer Marchant de Lange for two sixes and one four and Rilee Rossouw also hit him for a six in the 18th over which fetched 23 runs. Rilee, who did not impress in the previous three games, showed his class. He managed delightful strokes towards all corners of the ground. He used to pick the ball with extreme ease, hitting six sixes and four fours in his 35-ball unbeaten knock. Rilee brought in his fifty off 31 balls. Rilee hit Faheem Ashraf for a six and two fours and Tim David also smacked the right-armer for a glorious six towards onside in the 16th over which yielded 21 runs. Rilee also smacked Hasan Ali for three sixes in the final over of the innings which produced 21 runs. Khushdil Shah, who came to bat after David’s fall, fell for a three-ball eight. Earlier after a solid start, Multan Sultans suffered a big blow when their skipper Mohammad Rizwan (12) was unlucky to get run out when Shan Masood’s return drive hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end after kissing bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior’s fingers when Rizwan was out of the crease. Rizwan smacked two fours from 11 balls. South African pacer Marchant de Lange then got rid of Shan Masood, trapped leg-before, after scoring 31-ball 43, featuring five fours and two sixes.

Shan dominated the 35-run second-wicket stand with Sohaib Maqsood. Soon afterwards Sohaib Maqsood also got run out when Rilee sent him back when the tall batsman wanted to take second run when Asif Ali’s throw from the boundary line came to keeper Azam Khan who broke the stumps. Sohaib hit 11-ball 13 with two fours. And Multan were 78-3 in the 11th over. However, David-Rilee partnership lifted Multan heavily. Multan scored 43 in the powerplay. Their 100 came in 78 balls, 150 in 99 balls and 200 in 115 balls. Hasan Ali (1-52 in 4), Mohammad Wasim (1-39 in 4) and Marchant de Lange (1-48 in 4) were the successful bowlers. This was the first loss for United in two games.

Earlier, Multan Sultans made two changes in the team which beat Quetta Gladiators in their third-round fixture on Monday by bringing in Rumman Raees and Anwar Ali in place of Imran Khan Senior and Shahnawaz Dahani who remained off-colour during the previous three games which Multan won. United went unchanged. Shozab Raza and Michael Gough supervised the match while Iftikhar Ahmed was match referee.