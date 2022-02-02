 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Church of Sweden sacks cheating bishop

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Stockholm: A bishop in Sweden has been sacked for having an affair, the first such dismissal since the Lutheran Church and Swedish state formally separated in 2000, officials said on Tuesday. Thomas Petersson, bishop of the Visby diocese on the island of Gotland, was fired after he and seven clerics reported the extra-marital affair, which lasted several years, to the church’s disciplinary board.

