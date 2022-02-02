First transgender doctor Sarah Gill lands house job at JPMC

Dr Sarah Gill. -File

Sarah Gill, who has become the first-ever member of the transgender community in the country to obtain an MBBS degree and become a doctor, has been given a chance to do her house job at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi.

In this regard, Sarah Gill met JPMC Executive Director Prof Dr Shahid Rasool on Tuesday to obtain her house job letter. Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the Sindh government to make arrangements for Gill’s house job on an immediate basis.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in view of Bilawal’s directives, had instructed the JPMC’s management to immediately issue a letter to let Gill do her house job at the hospital. He felicitated Gill on being given the opportunity to do house job after her studies at the hospital. He said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party had been doing its best to promote members of the transgender community in the country in every walk of life. Shah said the government would make sure that the honour and prestige of transgender people remained protected in every section of society.