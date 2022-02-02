Kohat resident seeks protection

PESHAWAR: A resident of Kohat on Tuesday appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and inspector general of police (IGP) to provide him justice by arresting the killers of his grandfather, mother and maternal uncle.

Speaking at a news conference, one Amar Saddiqui said that his uncle had a monetary dispute with one Badshah Khan. He alleged that Badshah Khan killed his uncle Hazratullah and his mother when he demanded his money from him. Amar Saddiqui added that later the accused also killed his grandfather Haroon Khan for speaking at a press conference demanding justice.

He said he sought refuge with one Shahid Nawaz, but he was also killed. He said he was now living with the brother of Shahid Nawaz but he was also receiving threats. He said Badshah, his brother and uncles would be held responsible if he was harmed. He said the accused were wanted by the police.