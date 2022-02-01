Construction of Shifa Hospital begins in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The construction of Shifa National Hospital has started on Sheikhupura Road on Monday. After the completion of the hospital the citizens of Faisalabad would be able to get world-class medical facilities. The hospital is a subsidiary of Shifa International Hospital Limited, a joint venture between the Interloop Group and the Shifa Family and will be completed in the next 32 months.
