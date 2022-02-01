IHC issues notice to NAB for not probing Musharraf’s assets

Former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf. -File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice in contempt of court petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman for not investigating the assets of former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf and sought a report from anti-graft watchdog on the matter.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard a contemptof court petition against the NAB chairman for not investigating the assets of former President General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

During the hearing, Lt Col (R) Inamur Rahiem, counsel for the petitioner, said that the same court had ruled that Pervez Musharraf had been a public office holder and NAB could investigate the matter.

The IHC chief justice remarked if this court decision was challenged anywhere. To which the lawyer replied that the decision was not challenged and had now been finalised. He also provided evidence to NAB but no action had been taken yet.

According to records in the Election Commission, only one account of former president Pervez Musharraf was worth $20 million. The IHC issued notice to NAB chairman and adjourned the hearing till February 14.