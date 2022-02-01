High-flying United take on Sultans

KARACHI: Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in what could be an absorbing game of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Tuesday (today).

The match begins at 7:30pm.

Islamabad United have played one game so far in which they overwhelmed Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets. United chased the 169-run target with 25 balls to spare after losing just one wicket.

United looked solid in their opener and played really well against a tough side which had already won a game in the six-team event.

Irish batsman Paul Stirling (57) and Alex Hales (82) were seen in great touch, particularly the former who managed big strokes with ease to unsettle Zalmi’s bowling.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, a young Afghan cricketer, hit a few glorious strokes in his unbeaten 16-ball 27. However, it is yet to be seen how United’s other batsmen respond as they remain untested. But it is a fact that their top order has sting and it is a big plus for the United being led by Shadab Khan.

United also have Azam Khan and Asif Ali, both of whom have the ability to plunder runs in no time. Faheem Ashraf is also a good batsman. The bowling all-rounder bowled with excellent accuracy and variety against Zalmi, finishing with 2-23 in four overs. Their pace battery has Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Junior and South African Test pacer Marchant de Lanage besides having the assistance of spinners Shadab Khan and Mubasir Khan.

Meanwhile, Multan, with two wins from two games are in fine nick. The way Multan downed Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their initial two games was impressive.

Shan Masood and skipper Mohammad Rizwan are in great form. Shan has scoreed one fifty and Rizwan managed half centuries in both the matches they have played. Hard-hitting Sohaib Maqsood was seen in fine touch and his management will be happy with the way he is timing the ball. He is yet to play a big innings in the event in which teams batting second have won the last six matches.

Khushdil Shah has already done his job. In the match against Lahore Qalandars, Multan required 16 runs off the last over and Khushdil hit Haris Rauf for three successive fours and then a six to enable his side to achieve the 207-run target with two balls to spare. This was also a record chase in the PSL history.

In bowling, South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has been playing a solid role for Multan and it is expected that he will continue his fine form to keep holders Multan in the hunt.

Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan Senior, David Willey and Ihsanullah are the pace bowling bowling resources at the disposal of Rizwan. It is going to be an interesting game keeping in view the kind of form both teams carry. So far nine matches have been played between the two sides with Islamabad United pocketing victories in five matches and Multan Sultans emerging victorious in four outings.

In Karachi one game between the two sides has been played so far, which was won by United, record two-time champions. Shozab Raza and Michael Gough will supervise the match while Iftikhar Ahmed will be the match referee.