Nation has become slave of IMF, WB: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah said we, as a nation, have become slaves of the IMF after the federal government tactfully got the SBP Bill passed, adding that whatever happened in the Senate, was alarming for the opposition.

While talking to the media persons at Kharoro Syed near Umerkot, Syed Khursheed Shah said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed serious concerns and asked the members for a meeting to discuss how the bill was passed. He further said due to the incompetence of federal government, the nation had to face the fertilizer crisis, saying it would lead to 35 percent less wheat in the country, which could cause severe food-scarcity.