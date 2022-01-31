Maid found dead at Lahore house

LAHORE: A 20-year-old maid was found dead in a servant’s quarters of a house in Valencia Town here on Sunday.

The girl was identified as Humaira of Kamalia Toba Tek Singh. She had been working as a housemaid in a house owned by Mian Khan for the last 25 days. Upon being informed, police and forensic experts reached the house and collected evidence from the scene. The body was shifted to morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the recovery of the body of a maid from a house of Valencia Town and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The chief minister directed to initiate legal action against the accused and ensure justice to the affected family.

The chief minister has also taken notice of a news item regarding the shortage of fever medicine and sought a report from secretary health. The chief minister directed the health department to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of fever medicine at medical stores. Usman Buzdar also directed that manufacturers should be contacted for increasing the production of medicine.