Qaim Ali Shah gives cheque of Rs5m to Khairpur Press Club

SUKKUR: Former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Saturday handed over a financial grant cheque of Rs5 million to the Khairpur Press Club, acknowledging the sacrifices rendered by the journalists from Karachi to Kashmore.

Reports said on the special directives of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government had sanctioned a financial grant of Rs5 million to Khairpur Press Club. Qaim Ali Shah on Saturday on behalf of PPP chairman handed over the cheque to President Khairpur Press Club Khan Muhammad Manganhar. Addressing the journalists, former CM said journalists from Karachi to Kashmore had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and the PPP would always acknowledge their sacrifices. He said contribution of the journalists for restoration of democracy would never be forgotten.

The former provincial chief said the PPP chairman in Islamabad had staged a sit-in against the so-called ‘Protection of Journalists Bill’, which was rejected by the media fraternity as well as all the political parties in the country, that aimed at silencing the voice against corruption and manipulation. Shah further said the press clubs are the “Hide Park” for the people, where they could easily discuss their issues and may raise their voices.

He said the journalists in Pakistan, especially during the regime of Tsunami Khan”, were facing hardships, because the PTI-led federal government was trying to curb the freedom of press. Qaim Ali Shah pledged to take up the journalists’ issues, including journalists colony, health cards and others with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.