Plight of peasants

For many decades, the situation of farmers across Pakistan has been largely ignored by one government after the other. Even though the rural population of Pakistan is still marginally higher than the urban population, there has been a lack of attention to farmers’ problems in the country, and the need to improve the capacity and ability of farmers. But the crisis has deepened with the removal of GST exemption on a variety of items including oil seed, fodder for cattle, hybrid seeds for maize and rice, as well as other items required by farmers to continue their trade. In addition to this, the price of urea has soared, resulting in a massive increase and a lack of availability of the item in the market even at higher rates. It has been asked why the government wishes to set up a commission to now look into the urea crisis, rather than offer immediate help to the farmers so that the country’s wheat targets and other areas of farming work can be met, avoiding a food shortage in the future. Farmers after all, provide us the food items we require to survive and therefore need help and protection.

The Kissan Ittehad, an organisation representing farmers, has planned a protest in Multan on February 14, which will also include animals and poultry to demonstrate their grievances over government policies and the situation to which it has led them. They point out that they are not receiving IMF loans, and cannot understand why they should be made the victim of IMF policies imposed on loans taken by the government. In addition to this, we know that farmers often live in desperate conditions with bonded labour, a reality on some farming estates in southern Punjab and Sindh. In addition to this, there are issues where farming land has been taken over after being leased to powerful institutions. And one of the latest crises has arisen along the river Ravi, where farming land was taken over to build a massive development project including housing and commercial buildings.

The issue requires much greater attention and thought. Pakistan’s agricultural policies have been lacking for years and small farmers have not received any assistance from governments in the work they do. In contrast, other nations have made huge progress. We need to look into the removal of the GST exemption given to farmers on items of vital need to them so that they can continue with their work and meet targets set for the year to avoid further suffering in the country and to ensure that the business of farming can continue without causing such massive damage to an entire sector of workers who are required for the welfare of the entire country. The protest plan by farmers is, according to them, just the start of a massive drive. We hope the government will step in to assist this beleaguered community.