Khushdil blitz takes Multan to close win over Qalandars

KARACHI: A century partnership between Shan Masood (83) and Mohammad Rizwan (69) and Khushdil Shah’s last-over blitz shepherded Multan Sultans to their second successive victory when they conquered Lahore Qalandars by five wickets with two balls to spare in their HBL PSL 2022 show here at the National Stadium on Saturday.

This is a record chase of the PSL so far. Chasing 207, Multan required 16 off the last over, bowled by Haris Rauf. The young left-handed batsman Khushdil smacked Haris for three successive fours and then a six off the fourth ball to bring in a fantastic victory. Khushdil remained not out on 18 which came off just four balls.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman (76) and Kamran Ghulam (43) enabled Lahore Qalandars to pile-up 206-5.

Chasing a tough target, Shan and Rizwan batted with perfection, sharing 150 runs for the opening stand which is also a record first wicket stand for the outfit in the PSL so far.

Shan, who was bowled by Rashid Khan (1-28 in 4), hit 14 fours and one six in his 50-ball fifty — fourth in his 24th PSL match. This was also the highest total from Shan in the PSL. Shan’s fifty came off 28 deliveries.

Soon afterwards Shaheen Afridi bowled Rizwan to leave Multan at 168-2 in the 17th over. Rizwan, who scored his seventh fifty in the PSL and second successive in this edition, struck six fours and three sixes in his superb 42-ball feat.

The departure of Rilee Rossouw (5), Tim David (1) and Sohaib Maqsood (20) left Multan under pressure. Sohaib hit two fours and one six from 17 balls. However, Khushdil once again proved that he is a dangerous finisher when he hit Haris Rauf (1-46 in 3.4) mercilessly to achieve the target.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi, who conceded 19 runs in the 17th over, finished with 3-40 in four overs. Spinner Samit Patel gave away 19 runs in one over.

Shan was declared the man of the match for his fantastic knock.

After being invited to bat, Fakhar Zaman (76) and Kamran Ghulam (43) guided Lahore Qalandars to 206-5 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Fakhar, who looked in great form, played the key role as he along with Abdullah Shafique (24) gave a solid foundation to Qalandars. In the powerplay, Qalandars were 67 without loss. Multan’s pacers Imran Khan Senior, David Willey and Shahnawaz Dahani were unable to contain the duo in the first six overs.

They scored 89 runs off 51 balls for the opening stand. It was leggie Imran Tahir who broke the partnership when he had Abdullah held by Khushdil Shah. Abdullah hit a few productive lofted strokes in the powerplay which were a treat to watch. He hammered three fours in his 22-ball knock.

Fakhar was ruthless, punishing every bowler with an enviable ease. He hit Imran Khan Senior for a six and two fours in an over and in his next over for four fours.

Fakhar, who reached his tenth fifty of the PSL off just 22 balls, smacked 11 fours and two sixes before being dislodged by tall pacer Ihsanullah, held brilliantly by Imran at fine-leg position while leaping towards his left in the 12th over of the innings.

Score Board

Multan Sultans won the toss

Lahore Qalandars Innings

Fakhar c Imran b Ihsanullah 76

Shafique c Khushdil b Imran 24

Ghulam c Shahnawaz b Willey 43

Hafeez c & b Khushdil 16

Dunk† b Shahnawaz 9

Wiese not out 13

Rashid not out 17

Extras: (b 1, lb 3, w 4) 8

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 10.30) 206/5

Did not bat: Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Fall: 1-89, 8.3 ov 2-117, 11.5 ov 3-147, 15.2 ov 4-169, 17.4 ov 5-188, 19.1 ov

Bowling: David Willey 3-0-23-1 Imran Khan 3.4-0-54 Shahnawaz Dahani 4-0-44-1 Imran Tahir 4-0-32-1 Tim David 1-0-15-0 Ihsanullah 2.2-0-20-1 Khushdil Shah 2-0-14-1

Multan Sultan Innings (Target: 207 runs)

Masood b Rashid Khan 83

Rizwan (c)† b Shaheen 69

Maqsood c Hafeez b Shaheen 20

Rossouw b Haris Rauf 5

David c Abdullah b Shaheen 1

Khushdil not out 18

Willey not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, nb 1, w 9) 13

Total: (19.4 Ov, RR: 10.62) 209/5

Did not bat: Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Fall: 1-150, 14.2 ov 2-168, 16.2 ov 3-181, 17.1 ov 4-191, 18.4 ov 5-191, 18.6 ov

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-40-3 Zaman Khan 4-0-41-0 Samit Patel 1-0-19-0 Haris Rauf 3.4-0-46-1 David Wiese 3-0-32-0 Rashid Khan 4-0-28-1

Result: Sultans won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Man of the match: Shan Masood (MS)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Richard Illingworth