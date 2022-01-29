 
close
Saturday January 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

IHC registrar objects to ICA in Naval Farms case

By APP
January 29, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday raised objections to an intra-court appeal of the Ministry of Defence in a case pertaining to the Naval Sailing Club and Naval Farms.The petition had prayed to the court to turn down the decision of a single bench in the above-mentioned case. The petition said that the declarations given in the decision affected the morale of forces. It may be mentioned here that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had announced a judgment on January 7 against the Naval Sailing Club and Naval Farms.

Comments