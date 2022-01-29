Ravi Urban Development Project: PM decides to move SC against LHC ruling

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to challenge the court’s ruling over the Ravi Urban Development (RUDA) Project in the Supreme Court.

During his visit to Lahore Friday, the prime minister held important meetings with provincial, federal ministers and senior officials.

Chairing a meeting, the PM said the government would challenge the decision of banning the Ravi Urban Development Project, adding that it was not true to consider it merely a housing scheme but it was a project aimed at removing the loopholes in building a city without planning.

He stated that there had been an investment of around $1.5 billion in the project with a total cost of $20 billion, and Lahore was going to become a new city after this project’s execution. “River Ravi could only be protected through this project and the PTI government had been the first to take measures to eradicate environmental pollution.

This project would generate new employment opportunities and 30 to 40 new Industrial units would be set up.” Meanwhile, Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore while Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present.

Raja Basharat briefed the Prime Minister and Chief Minister on legislative matters in Punjab and obtained necessary instructions. Prime Minister lauded the performance of the Law Minister and discussed the upcoming local bodies’ elections in Punjab.

Imran directed that the legislation for holding local body elections should be completed soon. The Prime Minister also directed that necessary legislation should be introduced to provide justice to the people and to eliminate unnecessary delays in judicial cases.

The Prime Minister said that the efforts of the Punjab Cooperatives Department for retrieving land from illegal occupants and unprecedented recovery were commendable. "Appointment of a new chairman in Cooperatives Bank after seven years and formulation of farmer-friendly policies is a good move", lauded the PM. Law and Cooperatives Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his confidence and assured that steps would be taken under the leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister to improve the lives of the common man as per PTI’s manifesto.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the ongoing development works site of Central Business District Punjab (CBDP). On this occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed on the successful auction and development work of Lahore Prime along with the upcoming auction of 7 new mixed-use commercial plots.

The Prime Minister was further briefed on the new auction of ‘Lahore Downtown’ expected in late February, as a result of which, 7 mixed-used commercial plots will be auctioned. Investors are already showing interest in Lahore downtown. The government is expected to earn significant revenue from the said auction.

Earlier, as a result of the auction of Lahore Prime, the government got revenue of up to Rs 24b and the construction of these buildings will also create innumerable jobs and business opportunities.

Chief Executive Officer Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Development Authority Imran Amin said projects like the Central Business District in Pakistan were extremely vital for the revival of dead capital, urban regeneration through sustainable vertical development and creation of jobs and business opportunities. The CBD Punjab is attracting investments which are reflected in the successful auction of Lahore Prime. Wealth generation worth Rs 1,500b is expected from this project.

The CBD is being developed under the vision of Imran Khan and the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar to protect the environment and promote sustainable development.