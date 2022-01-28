Murree tragedy: Buzdar asks ED to suspend four negligent officials

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the establishment division (ED) to suspend four officers, including the former Rawalpindi commissioner, in the light of the recommendations of an inquiry conducted by a committee into the Murree tragedy that claimed 23 lives during a massive blizzard.

In a letter, obtained by The News, the chief minister further urged the ED secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against these officers under the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The officers, named in the communication, include ex-commissioner Gulzar Shah (grade-21); Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kiani (grade-20); former Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali (grade-19); ex-sub-divisional police officer/assistant superintendent of police MurreeAhmad Shah. The letter written by the Punjab Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), which is controlled by the chief secretary, said that the chief minister has approved the recommendations of the inquiry committee constituted on the Murree incident and has desired that the ED be requested to withdraw the services of these officers and they may be placed under suspension and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against them.

On January 19, Buzdar announced that 15 officials had been removed from their positions in line with the recommendations of the inquiry committee. He said the committee’s report highlighted negligence on the part of these officials, who failed to fulfill their duties. “I had promised a transparent inquiry of the Murree incident and that action would be taken against those responsible for the tragedy. I have fulfilled my promise.”