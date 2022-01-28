KP CM promises more uplift projects for Upper Dir

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said the KP government would launch more uplift projects in the Upper Dir district. He expressed these views while talking to a jirga of Paindakhel and Sultankhel tribes of the district which called on him here, said a handout.
Member National Assembly from Upper Dir Sibghatullah was also present on the occasion. The jirga elders informed the chief minister about the public issues and discussed various matters related to the overall development of the district.
Mahmood Khan said that since the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in the district had been issued, he could not announce any new development scheme for the district.
