Strengthening institutions top priority: Sarwar

MULTAN: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said strengthening of institutions is the top priority of the government.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of inaugurating water filtration plant at Nishtar Medical Complex Telemedicine and hepatitis wards, the governor said political and religious parties and the people from different walks of life must play their role for the elimination of corruption.

He said the local government polls would help resolve problems of people at grass root level. The governor said the Sehat Insaf cards are gift to the poor people from the PTI-led government, maintaining that steps were underway for the development and prosperity of south Punjab.

The water filtration plant was donated by social activist Khawaja Jalaludding Roomi. Provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Altaf and others were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the governor also presented awards to the families of doctors who died of coronavirus and the doctors who showed outstanding performance in handling the COVID-19 patients. The governor also promised to take measures to resolve problems of the varsity.

He also visited the house of MNA Amir Dogar to offer condolences on the death of his mother. Ch Sarwar said the PTI-led government had no individual and political agenda and all government institutions were working for the prosperity of the masses. He said to provide health facilities the government had issued health cards to people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been talking about the rule of law and strengthening of institutions from the day one. He urged leaders of political parties to handle tax evasion issues altogether for the betterment of the country.

The governor said more than 1,200 projects of Punjab Water Supply Authority were being implemented across the province and these projects were being established not only in areas of treasury members but also in the constituencies of members of opposition parties.

He said the Water Supply Authority and NGOs will jointly provide clean drinking water to 150 million people of Punjab. Special plans are also being intensified for the provision of clean water for south Punjab, he added.