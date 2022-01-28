IHC suspends HEC’s notification

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification of Higher Education Commission (HEC) declaring the degrees of BSc Engineering and BTech Technology as equal on plea of Pakistan Engineering Council.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar also sought the comments from respondents in the case and adjourned hearing. The court observed that it was not the prerogative of HEC to issue such notification and stated that the department had misused its powers. The PEC had adopted the stance in its plea that the notification of HEC was violation of PEC Act and decision of Supreme Court.

It stated that the engineering and technologist were considered separate degrees internationally. The petition prayed the court to turn down the notification of HEC. Federation of Pakistan and HEC had been named as respondents in the case.