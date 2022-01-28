HBL PSL kicks off with huge fanfare

KARACHI: The HBL PSL 2022 was commenced on Thursday amid a great fanfare here at the National Stadium.

The country’s most popular singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig enthralled the audience with their melodious song on the stage set inside the stadium. The environment was embellished with the captivating fireworks. Before that a PSL message of the premier Imran Khan was also shown on the big screen besides the documentary of the country’s rich cricket history.

The fans’ attendance was not that bad keeping in view the NCOC’s decision that only 25 percent of the crowd would be allowed to witness the showdowns.

In the opening game of the six-team spectacle, defending champions Multan Sultans were scheduled to take on former champions Karachi Kings. Multan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The match was scheduled to start at 8pm.

The media centre’s various zones had also been segregated in order to minimize the chance of covid infections. An extra zone has also been created at the Javed Miandad enclosure for media keeping in view the 25 percent capacity plan of the Board.

Tight security arrangements have been made for conducting the country’s marquee event. The venue was completely sealed, and, as usual, a huge contingent of the security forces were deployed both inside and outside the stadium.Huge contingents of Police and Rangers were also seen delivering their services at the various main spots of the cities including key bridges and outlets in front of the Jinnah International Airport. Some of the teams’ foreign members are yet to arrive keeping in view their various commitments. Traffic had also been diverted from the main route which passes by the main venue.

National Stadium will host 15 matches of the competitions until February 7 while the rest of 19 showdowns will be conducted at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The event will last until February 27. The important thing about the country’s major event is that five teams out of total six have won titles so far.

Islamabad United have won the titles in 2016 and 2018 while Peshawar Zalmi have won the crown in 2017. In 2019 Quetta Gladiators registered title victory while in 2020 Karachi Kings managed to snare the crown. In 2021 Multan Sultans lifted the coveted title after making a super fightback from nowhere at Abu Dhabi.

There will be six double headers in the entire 34-match showpiece with three in Karachi and three in Lahore. So far, a few covid cases have surfaced among players and support staff of the PCB have already made plans in order to complete the event for which there is no other window due to packed international commitments during the coming one year or so. A reserve pool of players has already been formed and in need teams can pick players from it.

So far Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal and Arshad Iqbal have tested positive and are in quarantine. Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram has also been tested positive and has isolated himself.

The previous two editions were marred by covid cases and the events were postponed, rescheduled and then completed. This time, in case more positive cases will emerge, only a seven-day suspension will be made and then the event will be resumed but in every respect the event will be completed in the stipulated time-frame already decided.