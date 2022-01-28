Passenger trains delay

Passenger trains delayed due to fog in the country.
The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was 5 hours and 20 minutes late. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was 5 hours late. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was 4 hours late.
The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was 4 hours late. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was 3 hours late. Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore was 3 hours late. The Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes. Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was one hour late. The Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad was delayed by 6 hours and 30 minutes. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes.
The Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad had been delayed by two hours. The Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad had been delayed by one hour.
Islamabad:The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December violence...
LAHORE:Cheap energy and financing are two key components for the economic growth of the country. Appointment of...
Islamabad:The wildlife rangers of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and officials of the AJK Wildlife...
LAHORE:Around 22,000 students of the University of Okara are actively participating in a range of co-curricular and...
Islamabad:The Tanzara Art Gallery on Thursday organised an exhibition titled 'Being and Becoming' by Zaam Arif, an...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar has said that sometimes the publication of...
Comments