Opp undermines national unity through negative politics: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that the opposition parties had undermined national unity through the spate of negative politics.

The chief minister said that the government had taken timely and far-sighted measures to deal with corona and its successful strategy helped to overcome spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition tried to exploit the situation resulted in the wake of the corona pandemic and dengue.The chief minister said Pakistan’s effective measures against COVID-19 had been lauded internationally.

The opposition parties had undermined national unity through the spate of negative politics. The opposition was only an expert in rhetoric and propaganda, he regretted and added that point scoring on every issue was opposition parties’ only goal. The opposition neither had any courage to resign nor to hold the march, he said, adding they would not get anything as people were also fed up with continuous claims of resignations and long marches.

The chief minister expressing concern over increase in COVID-19 positivity ratio, has urged the people to adopt standard operating procedure (SOPs). He asked the people to adopt precautionary measures for their safety.Citizens should also get themselves vaccinated and use face masks for safety from the virus, he added.

FELICITATES PSL TEAMS: The chief minister Thursday expressed his best wishes for the teams taking part in the HBL Pakistan Super League 7.In a statement, the chief minister congratulated the players participating in the PSL-7 and said that whichever team wins, the victory would be for peaceful Pakistan.

The people of Pakistan loved sports especially cricket, he added.The best arrangements would be made for the matches to be played in Lahore and foolproof security would be ensured, he maintained. Cricket fans would have the opportunity to enjoy the sports in a peaceful atmosphere, he concluded.