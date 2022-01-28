KU, Swabi varsity sign MoU

The University of Karachi and the Women University Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have signed a memorandum of understanding for educational, scientific, research cooperation for start-ups, student entrepreneurship and incubation support.

The incharge of the KU Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation, Dr Asma Tabbasum, and the in-charge ORIC Women Univsersity Swabi, Dr Mehreen Riaz, inked the MoU documents at the Women University.