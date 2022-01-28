KU, Swabi varsity sign MoU

The University of Karachi and the Women University Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have signed a memorandum of understanding for educational, scientific, research cooperation for start-ups, student entrepreneurship and incubation support.
The incharge of the KU Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation, Dr Asma Tabbasum, and the in-charge ORIC Women Univsersity Swabi, Dr Mehreen Riaz, inked the MoU documents at the Women University.
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board on Thursday initiated a pilot project ‘Hariyali Hub’ at District...
The National Accountability Bureau’s investigation rules will be notified and gazetted within a month, the federal...
Accountability court on Thursday sentenced two directors of a private telecom company to seven years in prison in a...
A police task force will be formed in accordance with the suggestions of the Sindh High Court for recovering missing...
As part of its strategy to maximise its pressure on the Sindh government to withdraw the controversial local...
Provincial assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that at least 21 articles in the Sindh Local...
Comments