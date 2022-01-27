Two vet doctors kidnapped by Katcha dacoits in Ghotki

SUKKUR: The dacoits of the Katcha area of Ravaanti in district Ghotki have kidnapped two veterinary doctors.Reports said the local residents of Katcha area of Ravaanti called Doctor Muhammad Ishaq and Dr Rafaqat Hussain, veterinary physicians, to provide treatment to their animals. When the doctors reached the place, they were kidnapped by the dacoits. A man, Shahzado Jhuk, on Wednesday approached SSP Ghotki to get the safe recovery of the kidnapped victims from the Katcha dacoits of Raavanti area in district Ghotki. He informed the police that someone had called the doctors to come and examine their animals, then they were kidnapped. Meanwhile, the Ghotki Police denied any such incident in their jurisdiction and said that the incident had happened in Punjab’s territory.