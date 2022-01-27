Robbers operating in Peshawar with impunity

PESHAWAR: Gangs of robbers are operating in the provincial capital depriving people of cash, cellular phones and valuables as well as posing a serious threat to the lives of the public.

An increase was witnessed in robberies and snatchings in limits of many police stations. During the incidents in the last one week, Sub-Inspector Meh­raban Shah was shot and injured after robbers snatched his cellular phone in the limits of Paharipura Police Station. The robbers managed to escape.

Also, an auto parts dealer and president of his market Mohammad Yousaf was shot dead by armed robbers on Said Hassan Pir Road. No progress could be made in both the incidents. Reports said that the robbers were violent and opened fire when somebody offered resistance while being robbed. Some also open fire out of fear so they could not be chased. The robbers include criminals who are addicted to ice and other drugs.

Apart from a couple of violent robberies, there were a number of other incidents of theft, snatching, lifting and burglaries in different urban, rural and suburban parts of the provincial capital in which people were deprived of cash, cell phones, valuables, cars and bikes.