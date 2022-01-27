Anarkali blast: Cabinet Committee okays JIT

LAHORE:The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order chaired by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat Wednesday reviewed law and order situation in the province.

The Cabinet Committee was briefed on progress in investigation into Anarkali blast. The Cabinet Committee meeting in the light of the briefing approved Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Anarkali blast. Expressing satisfaction over investigation into Sialkot case, Law Minister Muhammad Raja Basharat directed that the challans be completed by next week. Referring to the preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day next month, he said foolproof security should be ensured for Kashmir Day rallies on February 5.

In this regard, the district administration and the police should prepare a detailed plan, he said and directed that security plan for foreigners in each district should be regularly reviewed and their security measures should be kept up to date. The minister said that best security arrangements should also be made for the PSL matches to be held in Punjab and necessary changes should be made in the plans made in the previous events.

The Cabinet Committee was informed that almost all the recent major incidents in Lahore have been traced out. The accused involved in the murder of a journalist in Lahore will be arrested soon. The committee was briefed on PSL event starting February 10. The meeting also approved the Punjab Police Martyrs Package.

Basharat directed upgrading the control room of the Home Department. Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, chief secretary, Punjab IG, additional chief secretary Home, ACS South Punjab, additional inspector general Special Branch, CTD and other officers concerned were present. All the Divisional Commissioners and RPOs attended the meeting through video link.