Uplift package for every area: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said a special package had been given for development of each area as no place would be deprived of fruits of development in the province.

He stated this during a meeting with members of the Provincial Assembly from Gujrat, including Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali and Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry who called on him at the CM’s Office and discussed issues related to their constituencies.

The chief minister said the answer to negative politics of the opposition had always been given with public service. The PTI government was working to serve people while the opposition was spreading lies; however, the PDM’s anarchistic designs would not work, he said. Only the politics of service would survive, he said, adding the government had the honour to present the largest development budget in the history of Punjab.

Work was under way on a composite development programme of Rs740 billion for the financial year 2021-22, Usman Buzdar said. In the past, people were deceived in the name of development, the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the chief minister said the opposition parties kept on doing negative politics at every occasion and regretted that they had put aside national interest. The chief minister said the agenda of the opposition was against the interest of Pakistan. The opposition wanted to fulfill its negative designs by spreading chaos, he lamented and added that these elements had been fully exposed to the general public. The PTI-led government had been given a five-year mandate and the government would complete its term whereas elements involved in conspiracies will continue to cry as before, he stated.