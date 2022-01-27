With bad knee, Pope prevented from pressing the flesh

Vatican City: Pope Francis complained on Wednesday of a knee problem that prevented him from personally greeting the faithful following his weekly general audience. "I won’t be able to come among you today to greet you, because I have a problem with my right leg, a ligament in my knee is inflamed," the 85-year-old pontiff said in a rare public comment on his health.
Washington: Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the US Supreme Court, plans to retire, US media reported...
Copenhagen: Denmark plans to lift its Covid restrictions on February 1 despite record infections, as its high...
Hong Kong: A former Hong Kong lawmaker was jailed on Wednesday for exposing an anti-graft probe into a senior police...
Paris: France is intensifying talks with fellow European countries over a military tie-up in conflict-torn Mali that...
Rome: Italian lawmakers failed on Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party...
Brussels: Nato on Wednesday said it had delivered a set of written "proposals" to Russia, after Moscow issued a raft...
