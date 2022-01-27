 
Thursday January 27, 2022
World

By AFP
January 27, 2022
With bad knee, Pope prevented from pressing the flesh

Vatican City: Pope Francis complained on Wednesday of a knee problem that prevented him from personally greeting the faithful following his weekly general audience. "I won’t be able to come among you today to greet you, because I have a problem with my right leg, a ligament in my knee is inflamed," the 85-year-old pontiff said in a rare public comment on his health.

