Customs Sukkur range set narcotics on fire

SUKKUR: Directorate of Customs Sukkur in Custom Sukkur range on Tuesday in the presence of a senior civil judge set the recovered narcotics of Rs25.11 million on fire.Reports said that every year to celebrate “International Customs Day”, the Pakistan Customs in the presence of the judicial officers, representatives of chamber of commerce and other dignitaries, set the confiscated narcotics on fire. The Custom Sukkur officials said the confiscated goods, narcotics, cigarettes, pitchers, and dried milk of worth Rs25.11 million were set on fire, saying that the smuggling was a major threat to the national economy and the country’s progress. Honorary shields were also given to members of the oversight committee in a ceremony.