Arrest of killers of Lahore journalist demanded

LAHORE: Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) Tuesday organised a protest against the murder of Hasnain Shah, a senior crime reporter.

The protest organised on the call of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) demanded the arrest of the killers within 48 hours. If the murderers are not nabbed, journalists will protest in all cities of the country, they said.

There is not a word from the government about the criminals even after 24 hours of the murder in broad daylight right in front of the Press Club. The journalists demanded why the killers still remain unknown and vowed not to rest until the arrest of the killers. Those who spoke on the occasion were Qamar Zaman, PUJ President, Khawaja Aftab, PUJ, General Secretary, Salman Qureshi, Senior Vice President Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, former president Lahore Press Club, Zulfiqar Mehtu, PFUJ Treasurer, Asghar Khan, Vice-Chairman APNEC (All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation) and several others.