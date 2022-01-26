 
close
Wednesday January 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Cause list of IHC CJ court cancelled

By APP
January 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The cases in the cause list of the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah were adjourned without proceeding due to his leave on Tuesday. However, the cases in the division benches headed by Chief Justice IHC were also postponed and cause list was cancelled.

Comments