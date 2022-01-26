COAS thanks football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Football legend Michael James Owen met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa here on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar on Twitter, the COAS thanked Owen for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports, particularly football. Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step, Gen Bajwa said.
