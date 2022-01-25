Anti-Semitic incidents at decade high in 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An average of more than 10 anti-Semitic incidents occurred around the world every day last year, a 10-year high, said a report published on Monday.

Nearly half of the incidents took place in Europe, with the United States following at 30 percent, said the report from the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for Israel. Canada and Australia saw a "surprising" increase in incidents compared to previous years, according to the report which did not offer further information on the rise.

But while the numbers show that 2021 was "the most anti-Semitic year in the last decade," at the same time "no Jew in the world has been murdered on anti-Semitic grounds" over that period, the report said.

Published ahead of international day of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust, on January 27, the report notes that most of the anti-Semitic incidents were "vandalism and destruction, graffiti."