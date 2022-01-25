England beat WI by one run in final over thriller

BRIDGETOWN: England overcame a late-order rally by Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to beat the West Indies by just one run in the second Twenty20 International here on Sunday.

The West Indies appeared down and out when they needed 61 runs from the final three overs to reach a target of 172, with only two wickets standing. But from 111 for eight, Shepherd and Akeal Hosein, who both made 44 not out in an unbroken stand of 72, almost denied England the win that levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

Chris Jordan and Saqib Mahmood were repeatedly hit for boundaries, although the recalled Reece Topley conceded just eight runs in the 19th over. West Indies, who had slumped to 65 for seven, needed 30 to win off the last over, bowled by Mahmood.

The paceman started the over with a wide and was lucky not to be called again with his next delivery. England captain Eoin Morgan was pleased by the way a team, without several T20 regulars, clung on for victory.

West Indies won the toss

England Innings

Roy c Pollard b Shepherd 45

Banton c & b Allen 25

Vince b Allen 4

Ali c Cottrell b Pollard 31

Billings† c Cottrell b Hosein 5

Morgan(c) c King b Holder 13

Jordan c Holder b Cottrell 27

Dawson c Allen b Holder 4

Rashid not out 2

Saqib not out 7

Extras: (w 8) 8

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.55) 171/8

Did not bat: Reece Topley

Fall: 1-36, 5.2 ov 2-40, 5.6 ov 3-101, 12.2 ov 4-114, 13.5 ov 5-116, 14.3 ov 6-147, 17.4 ov 7-162, 18.4 ov 8-164, 19.2 ov

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-23-1 Jason Holder 4-0-25-2 Akeal Hosein 3-0-15-1 Fabian Allen 4-0-50-2 Kieron Pollard 4-0-32-1 Romario Shepherd 2-0-26-1

West Indies (Target: 172 runs)

King lbw b Topley 0

Hope† run out (Topley) 2

Pooran c Vince b Ali 24

Bravo lbw b Rashid 23

Pollard (c) lbw b Rashid 1

Holder c & b Ali 1

Shepherd not out 44

Smith c Vince b Ali 7

Allen c Banton b Jordan 12

Hosein not out 44

Extras: (b 4, lb 3, w 5) 12

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.50) 170/8

Did not bat: Sheldon Cottrell

Fall: 1-3, 0.2 ov 2-6, 2.3 ov 3-47, 7.3 ov 4-50, 8.3 ov 5-55, 10.1 ov 6-57, 11.1 ov 7-65, 11.5 ov 8-98, 15.1 ov

Bowling: Reece Topley 4-0-18-1 Saqib Mahmood 4-0-45-0 Chris Jordan 3-0-39-1 Adil Rashid 4-1-24-2 Moeen Ali 4-0-24-3 Liam Dawson 1-0-13-0

Result: England won by 1 run

Man of the match: Moeen Ali (ENG)

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Nigel Duguid