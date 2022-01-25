Around 500 jobs on the line under new PSB constitution

ISLAMABAD: The restructuring of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has put around 500 employees’ jobs on the line as only those coming up to set criteria would be reemployed.

The Federal Cabinet last month gave go-ahead to the restructuring of the PSB, making what it called necessary changes in the constitution according to which the PSB will be administratively overhauled.

The PSB Rule 1981 has been repealed giving entire power to the PSB Board to make adjustments to and restructure the system. The newly formed PSB Board has been given all the powers to decide on the future formation of PSB according to the given guidelines.

The changed constitution document has been sent to printing press and is available with ‘The News’. Clause 29 (b) of the new constitution says: “upon commencement of this Constitution, all employees of the dissolved Pakistan Sports Board shall be deemed to be employees of the Board and shall be subject to such terms and conditions of employment as may be determined by the Board subsequent to the commencement of this Constitution and shall retain no right to any office, posts, designation or terms of employment as were previously applicable to employees of the Board.

“(a) all existing assets, liabilities whether contractual or otherwise or rights therein, programmes, funds of the erstwhile Pakistan Sports Board shall be the assets, liabilities, rights, programmes, and funds of the Board constituted or reconstituted by or under this Constitution.

“30. Transitory period — (1) The Federal Government shall provide officers on deputation as may be requested by the Board to assist in the operations of the Board until members, officers and necessary employees of the Board are appointed.

“(2) The Board may subsequent to its establishment appoint persons on a temporary short-term contract to assist in the operations of the Board.”

When an official of the Ministry was approached, he said that the government has no intention of sacking anyone. “Since the government has decided to restructure the PSB, we are going to make adjustments. We have no plans to terminate anyone.

“It is all about readjustments wherever it will be necessary according to the utility of each employee,” the official said. As reported by ‘The News’ on December 29, the government has also decided to raise PSB-backed Election Commission to conduct federations’ future elections.

Clause 17 of the new constitution says. “(1) There shall be an election commission comprising of the Election Commissioner and two members having vast sports-related background appointed by the Board.

“(2) A person shall not be qualified to be appointed as election commissioner unless he is eligible to be the judge of the High Court.

“(5) The election commission shall function and have the responsibility for holding and monitoring free and transparent elections of national sports federations in accordance with national sports policy and their constitutions.