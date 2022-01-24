Huthi rebel be labelled as terrorist group: AL

CAIRO: The Arab League (AL) on Sunday said Yemen´s Huthi rebels should be labelled as a "terrorist" group after they attacked the United Arab Emirates.On January 17 the Huthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck an oil facility and the airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounding six.

It was the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents during a seven-year Saudi-ledcoalition campaign against the rebels. The pan-Arab bloc, based in the Egyptian capital, said the Huthis should be designated "as a terrorist organisation" after the attack.

In a statement following an extraordinary meeting, it called the strikes "a flagrant violation of international law... and a real threat to vital civilian installations, energy supplies, and global economic stability," as well as a threat to regional peace and security.